Ohio Shooting: At Least 5 Shot at Punch Bowl Social in Cleveland

At least five people were injured in a shooting at Punch Bowl Social in the Cleveland area of Ohio on Sunday evening, September 7. The shots were fired in the Flats after a bar fight, according to a WKYC report. Victims rushed to the nearby medical facility for treatment of their gunshot.

The incident occurred at around 6.15 pm near the 1000 block of West 10th Street. Five people, including the suspect, were injured in the shooting. Emergency crew and law enforcement officers rushed to the spot after receiving the information and transported the injured people to MetroHealth Medical Centre.

Victims identified as a 28-year-old woman, 4a 5-year-old man, and a 21-year-old man and said to be in critical condition, while a 21-year-old man, a 22-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were reported to be in stable condition.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicates a fight broke out inside a nearby bar and escalated outside, leading to the shooting. "We down there, we kickin it, and suddenly, pow pow pow pow and they just started shooting," an eyewitness told 3News. "And they just started going crazy, they started running.”

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb released a statement regarding the incident. "I’m outraged by the shooting in The Flats this evening. Gun violence has no place in our city — period." he said.

"While the investigation is still unfolding, I’ve already directed my team to immediately shut down and board up the bar involved. We will hold everyone accountable to the fullest extent of the law," Bibb further said.