OIC Foreign Ministers begin closed-door session on Iran in Istanbul

Istanbul [Turkey], June 22 (ANI/WAM): At Iran's request, a special session was held today as part of the 51st Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul.

Anadolu Agency reported that Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is presiding over the closed-door session with participation of all member states. (ANI/WAM)

