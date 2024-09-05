Oil spill detected from Greek-flagged tanker targeted by Houthis in Red Sea

Aden, Sep 5 A Yemeni government naval official said that a minor oil spill had been detected from a Greek tanker targeted by Houthi forces two weeks ago in the Red Sea.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the oil spill was observed at a limited distance from the rear of the tanker MV Sounion, which sustained a direct hit during a Houthi attack on August 21. The tanker was carrying approximately 150,000 tonnes of crude oil, Xinhua news agency reported.

Following the attack, a rescue vessel evacuated the tanker's crew to Djibouti.

Last week, the Houthi group said that it had agreed to permit the rescue operation and towing of the tanker.

However, the Yemeni government official accused the Houthi group of obstructing the arrival of technical teams tasked with towing the tanker, despite the group's previous approval for the operation.

"We are on the precipice of a major environmental disaster if the technical teams are not granted access to contain the oil spill and tow the tanker with the utmost urgency," the Yemeni official warned.

The European Union's naval mission, Aspides, announced Tuesday that it is suspending efforts to salvage the MV Sounion after an attack by the Yemeni Houthi forces.

Aspides said on social media platform X that it had been protecting tugs involved in salvaging the tanker since Sunday, with the primary goal of preventing "an unprecedented environmental disaster in the region."

However, the private companies overseeing the salvage determined that conditions were too dangerous for a safe towing operation and are now exploring other solutions, Aspides said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor