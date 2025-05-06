Oklahoma Shooting: 7 Shot at City Bar, One Critically Injured

Seven were shot after the suspect opened fire at a bar, 'The Collective', in northwest Oklahoma City on Monday night, May 5, according to the OKC Police Department. The shooting took place near Northwest 10 Street and North Harvey Avenue. At this time, the conditions of the victims are not known; one reported being critically injured in the incident.

According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, officers responded to reports of multiple shots fired around 11 pm Upon arrival, they discovered seven individuals suffering from gunshot wounds. One victim is reported to be in critical condition.

The Collective is a popular gathering spot, featuring multiple eateries, rooftop seating, and live entertainment. The shooting has deeply shaken the local community, where such incidents are considered rare. Police have not yet released information regarding potential suspects or motives.

The area was quickly cordoned off and is now under heightened surveillance as investigators review security footage and interview witnesses. Authorities are urging anyone with relevant information to come forward.