Oklahoma Shooting: Two Dead, Including Gunman, in Firing at Integris Health Enid Hospital

Two people were killed, including the suspect shooter, in a shooting at Integris Health Enid Hospital in Oklahoma in the early hours of Monday, August 18. An active shooter has been reported at the premises of the medical facility. After receiving the information, several law enforcement agencies and emergency crews rushed to the scene and responded to the situation.

The hospital, located near West Owen K Garriott Road and South Van Buren Street, has been placed on lockdown as officers secure the building and work to protect patients, staff, and visitors. According to reports, there are possibly more injuries, though the exact number of victims has not yet been confirmed.

Police said they responded to a shots-fired call after the suspect shot at them; however, no officers were injured in the incident, reported News9.