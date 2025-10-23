Old Students' Association of Hindu College meets alumna Sri Lankan PM

New Delhi [India], October 23 : A delegation of the Office Bearers and Executive Members of the Old Students' Association (OSA) of Hindu College, University of Delhi, led by its President Ravi Burman, called on the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Harini Amarasuriya.

Harini Amarasuriya, who is a distinguished alumna of Hindu College, pursued her BA (Hons) in Sociology from 1991 to 1994 under the ICCR Scholarship Programme of the Government of India. Her remarkable journey from the classrooms of Hindu College to becoming the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka has brought immense pride and honour to the college community across the globe.

She is the first head of state from this 125-year-old Delhi college which has nurtured several actors, national cricketers, bureaucrats, political leaders and a judges.

During the meeting, the OSA delegation presented a Special Distinguished Alumni Award to Amarasuriya in recognition of her spectacular achievements, exemplary public service, and outstanding contribution to social and political life.

Burman called the moment a "proud milestone in the college's storied history."

The delegation apprised the Prime Minister of the diverse activities and initiatives undertaken by the OSA to foster alumni engagement, support students, and strengthen the college community. Amarasuriya expressed her appreciation for the OSA's vibrant functioning and said, "I am glad to see an active and dynamic Old Students' Association that continues to uphold the spirit of Hindu College."

She noted with pride that her alma mater, Hindu College, has secured the No. 1 position in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) College Rankings 2025, retaining the top spot from the previous year. She remarked that this remarkable achievement reflects the college's multi-faceted excellence in academics, research, innovation, and overall institutional performance. The Prime Minister was also pleased to learn that the Old Students' Association (OSA) played an active and commendable role through its effective coordination and impactful presentation during the extensive NIRF assessment exercise.

She also extended a warm invitation to the OSA members to visit Sri Lanka, assuring her full cooperation and support for any future collaborative initiatives between the alumni bodies of both nations.

The Prime Minister went nostalgic as she fondly recalled her student days at Hindu College, reminiscing about her professors, classmates, and the vibrant campus life. She shared that she had visited the college a day earlier and was delighted to witness the remarkable transformation and growth of the institution since her time as a student.

The OSA delegation included Ajay Verma, Secretary, OSA; Kavita Sharma, former Principal of Hindu College and Vice President, OSA; and Trivedi, Treasurer, OSA and Vivek Nagpal, Patron of OSA.

The meeting concluded on a warm and emotional note, with mutual admiration and a shared commitment to deepening the bonds between Hindu College alumni across the world. The OSA described the occasion as a moment of immense pride and inspiration for the entire Hindu College fraternity.

