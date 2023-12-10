Olivia Rodrigo performs piano renditions of 'Vampire', 'All-American B****' on ‘SNL’

Los Angeles, Dec 10 Singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo returned to ‘Saturday Night Live’ and gave fun twists to two of her hit songs.

The 20-year-old singer took the stage for the second time as musical guest on ‘SNL’ alongside host Adam Driver, reports People magazine.

For this appearance, she gave her fans a different take on her songs ‘Vampire’ and ‘All-American B****’.

As per People, Rodrigo started the night off with a slow piano rendition of ‘Vampire’. She wore a sparkly silver halter dress and wore her hair up in a sleek bun as she sang the melody of the song with an emotional tone.

Notably, she wore several rings on her right hand which spelled out the words "Guts" — the name of her second studio album. The stage was set up to mimic a dream, as blue fog covered the stage floor below the piano and dozens of silver cut-out stars dangled from the stage ceiling.

For her second performance, she brought the drama. The stage started off simple and innocent with Rodrigo sitting in a high-neck pink dress, sipping tea behind a table covered with cakes and several other goodies.

But when she got to the song's chorus, she showed off her dark side, jumping onto and laying on the table, slashing the cake with a knife and dancing on the confectionaries as the lighting switched to reflect her mood.

The lighting turned from a bright white to quick red flashes to show the chaos. To emphasise the lyrics, she even smeared some blood-red cake on her face, dress and white stockings — which could have alluded to the "guts" of her album. When finished with her performances, she playfully stuck her tongue out at the cameras.

