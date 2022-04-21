Om Birla reaches Ho Chi Minh city, highlights common civilizational heritage with Vietnam

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday reached the Ho Chi Minh City in Southern Vietnam and met the city's Party Secretary Ngyuen Van Nen and held discussion on a gamut of issues to boost bilateral ties.

The visit is part of the Lok Sabha Speaker-led parliamentary delegation's seven-day visit to Vietnam and Cambodia.

"Met H.E. Mr. Ngyuen Van Nen, Party Secretary, Ho Chi Minh City. Highlighting that India-Vietnam share common civilizational heritage, discussed several other aspects of the bilateral relationship. He thanked India's leadership for cooperation & support in fighting with COVID pandemic," Birla informed in a tweet.

Birla also mentioned the centuries-old religious-cultural connection between India and Vietnam and underlined that the shared heritage is the perfect launchpad for enhanced cooperation in trade and investment between the two countries.

The Lok Sabha speaker also stressed that the resumption of air services and the launch of new flights would help in tapping the potential of the relationship between the two countries.

Discussions also took place on the 50 years of diplomatic relations between India and Vietnam, along with the Vietnamese side requesting higher Indian in Ho Chi Minh City.

There was also talk of direct flights from Ho Chi Minh City to India with Om Birla assuring that India will provide full cooperation in Vietnam's development.

Following his visit to Vietnam, Birla will leave for Cambodia on April 22. The delegation accompanying him to Cambodia consists of MPs Ravneet Singh, Saroj Pandey, Locket Chatterjee, Sarmistha Kumari Sethi, Dr Santanu Sen, and Utpal Kumar Singh, Lok Sabha Secretary-General Utpal Kumar Singh.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor