Oman advances 5 ranks in Government AI Readiness Index 2024

Muscat [Oman], May 7 (ANI/WAM): The Sultanate of Oman is spearheading a package of executive programmes centred on AI, recognised as the cornerstone of its digital economy initiative. These efforts aim to localise AI technologies, foster human-centric governance, and drive innovation across various sectors.

In a major milestone, Oman climbed five spots in the 2024 Government AI Readiness Index to rank 45th out of 193 countries globally. The National Programme for Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Digital Technologies, which focuses on integration, localisation, and ethical governance, has already borne fruit with initiatives like the "Engineer it with AI" competition. Eight generative AI applications from the competition have since reached global online marketplaces.

The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology has piloted AI-powered projects in areas such as agriculture, urban planning, air quality, drone surveying, and smart fish farms. These trials are conducted in controlled environments to evaluate their viability before large-scale implementation.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Higher Education launched a Strategic Research Programme to align AI research with national priorities. One standout initiative from the National University of Science and Technology focuses on assessing the benefits and risks of generative AI in education, developing smart models and educational data analytics to support future policies.

Dr. Salem bin Humaid Al-Shuaili, Director of AI Projects at the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, announced that Oman has allocated approximately OMR10 million in 2023 and around OMR15 million in 2024 as part of its "Artificial Intelligence Economics" initiative to implement several innovative projects in the field of artificial intelligence.

In a statement to the Oman News Agency (ONA), Dr. Al-Shuaili revealed that Oman aims to further rise in the AI readiness rankings and grow AI-related investments by 20% annually. He noted that a national language model, "Oman GPT", is in development to boost public sector efficiency, alongside "Oman Studio", an AI innovation hub connecting talent with industry needs.

He revealed that the total investment in artificial intelligence in Oman between 2021 and 2024 has reached OMR60 million, reflecting the country's strategic commitment to becoming a regional hub for AI development and innovation

Oman is also establishing a Fourth Industrial Revolution Centrethe sixth in the Middle East and 22nd globallywhich is expected to open in early 2025.

