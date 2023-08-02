Oman: Indian Navy Chief interacts with INS Trinkand mission crew in Duqm

Muscat [Oman], August 2 : Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar interacted with the crew of INS Trinkand mission in Duqm, deployed for anti-piracy operations in the region, Indian Navy officials said.

Admiral R Hari Kumar was also shown the Port of Duqm and the various facilities available for ship berthing there.

“During his Oman visit, Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar visited Duqm where he addressed the crew of INS Trikand mission deployed for anti-piracy operations in the region. He was also shown the Port of Duqm and the various facilities available for ship berthing along with ship repair & maintenance facilities there,” the Indian Navy officials said.

The Indian Navy Chief is on a three-day visit to Oman — from July 31 to August 2 — with the aim of consolidating existing bilateral defence relations and high-level discussions with the military leadership of Oman.

Earlier on Tuesday, he discussed issues regarding bilateral defence cooperation with Gen Sultan bin Mohammed Al-Nu’amani, Minister of Royal Office.

He will hold bilateral discussions with his Oman counterpart Rear Admiral Saif bin Nasser bin Mohsen Al-Rahbi, Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) and with Major General Matar bin Salim bin Rashid Al Balushi, Commander of the Royal Army of Oman, Ministry of Defence said in a press release.

The Naval Chief arrived in Muscat on Sunday and was welcomed by Rear Admiral Saif bin Nassir bin Mohsin Al-Rahbi, Commander, Royal Navy of Oman and India's Ambassador to Oman Amit Narang.

Coinciding with the visit to the Chief of Naval Staff, the indigenous guided missile destroyer INS Vishakhapatnam arrived at Port Sultan Qaboos in Muscat. Various naval cooperation events with Oman Royal Navy are planned with Maritime Partnership Exercise culminating on August 3.

The indigenously built destroyer INS Visakhapatnam entered Oman on Sunday to enhance the maritime partnership between Indian Navy and Royal Oman Navy, informed Indian Navy officials.

The Indian Navy and Royal Oman Navy are working together to address security challenges in the region and the warship is part of the Western Naval Command Fleet, the officials added.

