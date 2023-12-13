Oman minister visits Louvre Abu Dhabi, with Crown Prince Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed

Dubai [UAE], December 13 (ANI/WAM): Accompanied by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said, Omani Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth, has today visited the Louvre Abu Dhabi.

During the visit, they toured the permanent exhibition halls and galleries at the museum, which display a curated collection of distinguished artworks. The collection features historical pieces from the Sultanate of Oman, including an intricately adorned inkwell with engravings dating back to the 20th century and originally owned by the House of Busaid. Additionally, the collection displays an ornamental dagger with a history spanning the 19th and 20th centuries. Both pieces are on loan from the Oman National Museum.

They also viewed the Louvre Abu Dhabi's curated exhibitions of handicrafts, which showcase the museum's harmonious artistic approach to highlighting common creativity and shared human experience. The exhibitions also reflect the museum's global approach to presenting artworks in a way that underscores its commitment to building cross-cultural connections and enhancing audience's appreciation of shared heritage and values, which unite people from all over the world.

They discussed the architectural design of the museum, which was conceived by French architect Jean Nouvel, and includes the 'Rain of Light' dome inspired by sunlight filtering through palm tree leaves and reflecting on the water of the oasis and embodies the architectural heritage of the region. The dome has been seamlessly integrated with the unique design of the museum to intrinsically link the Arabian sky with the sands of Saadiyat Island and the waters of the Arabian Gulf.

His Highness Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham bin Tariq Al Said conveyed his appreciation for the visit to the Louvre Abu Dhabi and his admiration for the historical and artistic treasures on display, particularly those that showcase the rich artistic and cultural heritage of the region.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham bin Tariq Al Saidexpressed their mutual appreciation for the cultural narratives presented in the museum and its theme of shared humanity, affirming the crucial role of cultural institutions in strengthening ties between the two countries.

Also attending the visit were Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi; and Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council. (ANI/WAM)

