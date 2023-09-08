Oman PM Haitham bin Tariq Al Said arrives in Delhi to attend G20 Summit

New Delhi [India], September 8 : Oman Prime Minister and Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said on Friday arrived in New Delhi to attend the G20 Summit set to be held under India's Presidency on September 9-10.

Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ashwini Kumar Choubey received Oman PM at the airport. A group of dancers performed a traditional Indian dance to welcome Oman PM.

India is hosting the G20 Leader’s Summit in the national capital at the newly inaugurated Bharat Mandapam on September 9-10.

India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in 60 cities across the country. The 18th G20 Summit will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.

A G20 Leaders’ declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the G20 Summit, stating Leaders’ commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings.

Oman is a strategic partner of India and an important interlocutor at the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Arab League, and Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) fora. India and Oman are linked by geography, history, and culture and enjoy warm and cordial relations.

India and Oman diplomatic relations were established in 1955, and the relationship was upgraded to a Strategic Partnership in 2008. As a mark of this special friendship, India has extended an invitation to the sultanate of Oman to participate in the G20 Summit and meetings as a guest country during India's Presidency in 2023.

In June, the National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval paid an official visit to Oman. In 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited Oman while External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Oman in 2019.

Meanwhile, Oman's Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr al-Busaidi visited India in March 2022, and Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion visited India in May 2022.

On May 12, 2022, a meeting of the India-Oman Joint Business Council (JBC) was jointly organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

