Omar Ayub urges Pakistan's Chief Justice to address unfair May 9 trials, citing constitutional violations, political targeting

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 30 : Following the recent convictions of multiple Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders by anti-terrorism courts (ATCs), Opposition Leader in the Pakistan National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan has written to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Yahya Afridi, raising concerns over what he describes as "constitutional and procedural violations" in the handling of cases related to the May 9 unrest, Geo News reported.

According to Geo News, last week, ATCs across various cities sentenced several prominent PTI figures to 10 years in prison for their alleged involvement in the violence that erupted on May 9, 2023.

In his letter, Omar Ayub called on the CJP to assess the conduct of these ongoing trials and ensure they meet the standards of a fair trial and due process. He also urged the Pakistan Supreme Court to revisit concluded cases that were allegedly handled unfairly and initiate a judicial probe into accusations of misconduct by police and prosecutors, Geo News reported.

Labelling the proceedings as "rushed and unjust," Ayub warned that the credibility of Pakistan's legal system is at stake. He claimed that PTI leaders and supporters have been unjustly targeted in politically motivated cases that lack solid evidence and are plagued with procedural irregularities.

He alleged that law enforcement authorities fabricated FIRs, used coercive methods during interrogations, and selectively filed cases against political opponents, actions that, he argued, damage public confidence and the rule of law, Geo News reported.

Ayub also expressed concern over the denial of legal representation of choice, a right protected under Article 10A of the Constitution. He said courts are often refusing adjournments and appointing state counsel without the accused's consent.

According to him, the May 9 cases have broader implications and are a test of the nation's adherence to democracy, justice, and constitutional norms. Allowing trials to continue under these circumstances, he warned, could irreparably harm the judiciary's reputation and public trust.

Those sentenced include Opposition Leader in the Assembly of Punjab Province Malik Ahmed Khan Bachar, PTI Member of National Assembly Mohammad Ahmed Chattha, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed, former Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema, Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, and Afzal Azeem Pahat, Geo News reported.

The May 9 violence was sparked by the arrest of PTI founder and former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan from the Islamabad High Court in a corruption case. Protests quickly turned violent, with attacks on government and military sites, including Lahore's Corps Commander House, known as Jinnah House.

