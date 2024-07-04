On 15th anniversary of 2009 Urumchi Massacre, World Uyghur Congress seeks justice

Munich [Germany], July 4 : The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) is set to commemorate the victims of a violent crackdown against peaceful protesters by the Chinese government on July 5, which marks the 15th anniversary of the 2009 massacre in Urumchi.

The tragic events unfolded on July 5, 2009 as thousands of Uyghurs took to the streets in a march towards the People's Square in central Urumchi to protest the Chinese government's handling of the Shaoguan incident.

A large number of people were killed and sustained injuries in three days of violence between ethnic minority Uyghurs and Han Chinese that began on July 5, 2009, in Xinjiang's largest city, Urumqi.

This incident involved the deaths of several Uyghurs at the hands of a mob of Chinese factory workers during a dispute.

In a press statement, WUC President Dolkun Isa said, "The 2009 Urumchi Massacre stands as one of the darkest episodes in the history of the Uyghur people."

He further said, "The Chinese government's harsh crackdown on the protest marked a pivotal turning point, intensifying the repression of the Uyghur people and resulting in the current genocide."

From July 5-7, 2009, thousands of peaceful Uyghur protesters demanding equal treatment and respect for their rights and freedoms were met with a brutal response.

Chinese police forces, armed with shields, rifles, and clubs, moved to disperse and arrest the protesters before they reached Urumchi People's Square.

The heavy-handed response not only led to unrest among the protesters but also escalated the situation, resulting in a severe crackdown by Chinese authorities.

In the aftermath, the regional government imposed a communications blackout that lasted for months, effectively preventing the flow of information.

As a way to remember the Urumchi Massacre and call for an end to ongoing human rights abuses, the global Uyghur diaspora communities will hold protests on July 5.

The WUC has urged people to participate in these protests as a sign of solidarity. The organisation also reiterates its calls on the international community to hold China accountable.

According to the WUC, the international community's failure to scrutinise the Chinese government's actions allows for the continued implementation of policies that perpetrate crimes against humanity and genocide in East Turkistan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor