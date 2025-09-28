On 1st anniversary of Hezbollah leader's elimination, new details revealed on his last days

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 28 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) Intelligence Branch revealed that in the days leading up to the elimination of Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the Hezbollah terrorist organization chose to remain in hiding in his Iranian built bunker which was destroyed in a precision air strike that was carried out by the Israel Air Force.

In the days leading up to his death, Nasrallah tried to restore the organisation's capabilities and plan counterattacks - but each of them, said the IDF, was quickly thwarted.

"The precise intelligence information that the Intelligence Branch had collected over the years allowed for a precise grasp of the location of his secret bunker, the construction of which was made possible through Iranian technology and strict compartmentalisation even within the most restricted circles of the terrorist organisation," said the IDF.

Exactly one year ago, on September 27, 2024, at 6:21 PM, as part of Operation "New Order" and under intelligence guidance from the Military Intelligence Service, the Air Force attacked with 83 bombs simultaneously, eliminating Hassan Nasrallah and other senior commanders in Hezbollah's underground headquarters in Beirut. (ANI/TPS)

