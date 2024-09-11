On 9/11 anniversary President Biden vows to protect America from terrorism

Washington DC [US], September 11 : US President Joe Biden reaffirmed the nation's resolve and vowed that the commitment to protect American lives and prevent future terrorist attacks will never fade away. Citing the examples of Osama bin Laden and Ayman al-Zawahiri, Biden said that the administration will continue dismantling terrorist networks across the globe.

The remarks by Biden came on the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

A total of 2,977 people lost their lives on this day, 23 years ago, in a fatal terror attack. On September 11, 2001, the United States faced the deadliest terrorist attack in its history. More than 3,000 people were killed in the terror attacks. In a span of just 102 minutes, the twin towers of New York's World Trade Center collapsed after planes hijacked by Al Qaeda operatives crashed into them.

He said, "On this day 23 years ago, terrorists believed they could break our will and bring us to our knees. They were wrong... They failed. But we must remain vigilant. Today, our longest war is finally over. But our commitment to preventing another attack on our people never will be. We will continue to disrupt terrorist networks wherever we find them. And we will continue to deliver justice to terrorists who plot against Americajust as we did with Osama bin Laden in 2011 and Ayman al-Zawahiri in 2022."

He added, "Today, our nation comes together to renew our sacred vow: Never Forget. Never forget each of the 2,977 precious lives stolen from us when terrorists attacked our nation. Never forget their families who still bear the grief from that searing September morning. Never forget the heroic citizens and survivors who rushed to help their fellow Americans. And never forget that when faced with eviland an enemy that sought to tear us apartwe endured. In the crucible of September 11 and the days that followed, we showed what Americans are made of..."

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris also remembered the ones who lost their lives in the terrorist attack and said, "Today is a day of solemn remembrance as we mourn the souls we lost in a heinous terrorist attack on September 11, 2001. We stand in solidarity with their families and loved ones..."

Recalling the events of 23 years ago, Harris emphasised that the terrorists' goal was to destroy the foundations of American democracy and freedom, in which the terrorists failed.

She said, "On September 11, 2001, terrorists sought to attack and destroy our way of lifeour democracy, our freedoms, and everything we hold dear as Americans. In that endeavour, they failed. In the days that followed, we were all reminded that unity is possible in America. Together, we made clear we will not bend or break in the face of terrorism..."

On the morning of Tuesday, September 11, 2001, 19 al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked four commercial airlines scheduled to travel from the northeastern US to California. They seized control of the jets to use them as passenger-filled missiles.

The hijackers crashed the first two planes into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, and the third plane into the Pentagon (the headquarters of the American military) in Arlington, Virginia, and yet another one crashed in Pennsylvania before reaching its presumed target. The attacks claimed nearly 3,000 lives.

Passengers on United Airlines Flight 93 overcame the hijackers and the plane crashed in a field, preventing another target from being hit.

Notably, by a joint resolution approved December 18, 2001, US Congress had designated September 11 of each year as "Patriot Day," and by Public Law 111-13, approved April 21, 2009, the Congress has requested the observance of September 11 as an annually recognised "National Day of Service and Remembrance."

