On behalf of UAE President, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan attends inauguration ceremony of re-elected President of Mauritania

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 2 (ANI/WAM): On behalf of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, attended the inauguration ceremony of Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, who was re-elected as President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania after winning presidential elections.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan conveyed the greetings of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to President Ghazouani and their congratulations on his re-election, along with their wishes for further progress and prosperity for his country and people.

Furthermore, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan affirmed the deep-rooted ties between the two countries, emphasizing the UAE leadership's keenness to solidify bilateral relations and cooperation across various fields, to serve the interests of both countries and peoples.

For his part, President Ghazouani conveyed his greetings to President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, as well as his wishes for further development and growth for the government and people of the UAE.

President Ghazouani commended the close ties between the countries, emphasising their unwavering commitment to reinforce these relations to achieve mutual interests.

He also highlighted that the relations between the UAE and the Islamic Republic of Mauritania continues to develop, which serves their shared benefits and leads to the welfare of both nations. (ANI/WAM)

