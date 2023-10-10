On behalf of UAE President, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan attends Uganda National Day celebrations

Kampala [Uganda], October 10 (ANI/WAM): On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, met with Yoweri Museveni, President of the Republic of Uganda, during his visit to the capital, Kampala, to celebrate Uganda's National Day.

During the meeting, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to President Museveni as well as their wishes for further development and prosperity for the government and people of Uganda.

For his part, President Museveni extended his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, and expressed his wishes for further growth and development for the government and people of the UAE.

President Museveni praised the deep historical relations between the two countries and the mutual efforts to develop them.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the close bilateral relations between the UAE and Uganda, and exchanged views on a number of regional issues of common interest, prospects for cooperation and promising investment opportunities.

The meeting comes within the framework of the UAE and Uganda's keenness to strengthen bilateral relations and enhance joint cooperation to new levels in order to achieve the common interests of the two countries and peoples. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor