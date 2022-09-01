On Ganesh Chaturthi, Jaishankar visits BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi, Sep 1 External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar arrived in Abu Dhabi for a three-day visit on Wednesday to co-chair the 14th India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting and the third India-UAE Strategic Dialogue with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the UAE.

On reaching Abu Dhabi on Ganesh Chaturthi, Jaishankar visited the under-construction BAPS Hindu Mandir and laid a brick in its intricate architecture.

"On Ganesh Chaturthi, blessed to visit the @BAPS Hindu temple under construction in Abu Dhabi. Glad to see the rapid progress and deeply appreciate the devotion of all involved. Met the BAPS team, community supporters and devotees and workers at the site," Jaishankar tweeted.

Jaishankar also met Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence. Sharing images of the meeting, Jaishanker said in a tweet: "Delighted to meet HH Sheikh Nahyan bin Mabarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Co-existence. Appreciated his strong support for the Indian community, our yoga activities, cricket and cultural cooperation."

The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi tweeted: "Closer than ever! EAM @DrSJaishankar called on HH Shk Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan @uaetolerance in Abu Dhabi. Hailed the UAE's committment to building a harmonious & cohesive community. Extended thanks for the care and welfare of the Indian diaspora in the UAE."

In another tweet, the Embassy said: "Auspicious beginning to the visit of EAM @DrSJaishankar. EAM visited the @BAPS @AbuDhabiMandir site and laid a brick in its intricate architecture. Also hailed the efforts of all Ind in building the iconic Temple, a symbol of peace, tolerance and harmony."

