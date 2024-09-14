On International Day of Democracy, FNC promotes deeply-rooted consultative practices in UAE society

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 14 (ANI/WAM): The Federal National Council (FNC) joins parliaments around the world in celebrating the International Democracy Day, which falls on September 15 each year. While marking the Day, the FNC reiterates its commitment to sustainable development, following the path established by the founding fathers, as the people of the UAE have been practicing and recognising consultation for decades.

The FNC, in exercising its legislative, supervisory and parliamentary diplomatic functions through its various activities, embodies the relationship between the different authorities in the state. It reflects the unique nature of the Emirati society and the approach it has adopted, given that democracy is founded on noble values that ensure the participation of Emirati citizens in the development, progress, and leadership of the country.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan continues the path set by the founding fathers in promoting consultation and enhancing citizens' participation in the decision-making process. His Highness is a fervent supporter of empowering the FNC to exercise its constitutional roles in addressing various issues that concern the nation's citizens and contribute to its development and progress.

In his opening speech at the first ordinary session of the first legislative term on 12th February 1972, the late founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan outlined the council's responsibilities, functions, mandate and role, emphasising the principles of consultation.

Over the course of eighteen legislative terms, the FNC has been advancing the approach set by the wise leadership to leverage the parliamentary life and political participation, empowering citizens based on the programme announced by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Among its core principles was holding elections for half of the council's 40 members and engaging women both as voters and members. As a result, the representation of women in the council reached 50 percent since 2019.

With the launch of the 18th legislative term of the FNC in 2023, the United Arab Emirates entered a new phase in its parliamentary journey. This period saw a significant increase in the number of electoral colleges and a rise in the proportion of young members to 22.5 percent.

The UN says the International Day of Democracy is an opportunity to reinforce the importance of upholding free speech, civil liberties, and the rule of law; ensuring accountable institutions; and protecting and promoting human rights.

This year's theme for the International Day of Democracy is focused on the importance of Artificial Intelligence as a tool for good governance.

In his message for the observance, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres notes that AI has the potential to enhance public participation, equality, security, and human development but warns that if "left unchecked" its dangers "could have serious implications for democracy, peace, and stability". (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor