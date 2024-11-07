"On January 20, we will have peaceful transfer of power," says Joe Biden

Washington [US], November 7 : Following the victory of Donald Trump in the US presidential elections, outgoing President Joe Biden highlighted his commitment to fulfilling his "presidential oath and honouring the Constitution" and said that the country will witness a "peaceful transfer of power on January 20."

He further emphasised the transparency of the American electoral system and stated that the system is "honest, fair, and transparent."

Biden also expressed gratitude to election workers, acknowledging their efforts in staffing voting sites, counting votes, and safeguarding the election's integrity.

The remarks by Biden came as he addressed the country to discuss the election results and the transition.

He said, "I also hope we can later rest a question about the integrity of the American electoral system. It is honest, it is fair, and it is transparent, and it can be trusted. Also, if we could restore the respect for all our election workers... we should thank them. Thank them for staffing voting sites, counting the votes, and protecting the very integrity of the election. Many of them are volunteers who do it simply out of love for their country, and as they did, as they did their duty as citizens, I will do my duty as president."

He added, "I will fulfil my oath, and I will honour the Constitution. On January 20, we'll have a peaceful transfer of power here in America to all our incredible staff, supporters, cabinet members, all the people who've been hanging out with me for the last 40 years."

Biden in his speech further praised his presidency, calling it "historic."

"Thank you so much. You put so much into the past four years. I know it's a difficult time, you are hurting. Don't forget all that we accomplished. It's been a historic presidency, not because I am President, but because of what we have done, what you have done, a presidency of all Americans, much of the work we have done is already being felt by the American people...," Biden said.

In the 2024 US elections, Donald Trump secured a second term as president after winning crucial battleground states. This victory marks a significant comeback for Trump, who lost his re-election bid in 2020 to President Joe Biden.

