One crew member killed in Russian Tu-22M3 plane crash

Moscow, April 19 A crew member of the Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber died when the aircraft crashed in the Krasnogvardeisky district of the Stavropol Territory, regional governor Vladimir Vladimirov said on social media Friday.

Updated information has been received on the incident. Unfortunately, the third crew member died. The search for the fourth pilot continues, he wrote, Xinhua news agency reported.

The plane crashed in the Krasnogvardeisky district of the Stavropol Territory while returning to its home airfield after completing a combat mission. Initial findings suggest that the crash was caused by a technical fault.

The Tu-22M3 long-range supersonic missile carrier bomber is designed to destroy sea- and ground-based targets by guided missiles and aerial bombs.

