One dead, 11 missing after fishing vessel sinks in Ghana
By ANI | Published: May 10, 2022 02:41 AM2022-05-10T02:41:13+5:302022-05-10T02:50:02+5:30
One person died and 11 people went missing after a fishing vessel sank off the coast of Ghana, local police confirmed Monday.
One person died and 11 people went missing after a fishing vessel sank off the coast of Ghana, local police confirmed Monday.
John Quayson, Crime Officer of the Marine Police Unit of the Ghana Police Service in Tema, a port city in eastern Ghana, told Xinhua that the accident happened on Saturday on the high seas of Elmina, a fishing community along the coast of Ghana.
There were 26 crew members on board, including 20 Ghanaians and six Chinese nationals, he confirmed.
He added the dead is a Chinese national and his body had been retrieved, while 11 others, including a Chinese national, remained missing.
"Rescue workers saved 14 others alive and transported them to a clinic for treatment," said Quayson, adding investigations were underway. (ANI/Xinhua)
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app