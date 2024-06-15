One dead, 34 injured in road accident in Philippines

Manila, June 15 A female bus passenger died and 34 others were injured, 11 critically, in a road accident in Negros Occidental province in the central Philippines, a local official said on Saturday.

Maria Laarni Pornan, chief of the Bacolod City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, said the accident occurred at around 5:40 p.m. local time on Friday after the government bus, carrying 36 people, including the driver, lost control while negotiating a descending road.

She added that the accident resulted in the death of a 40-year-old female teacher, reports Xinhua news agency.

Pornan said the bus was transporting public school teachers and a student back to Bacolod City from a team-building activity in San Carlos City when the accident happened.

