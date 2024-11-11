One dead, eight injured after multi-vehicle crash in Indonesia

Jakarta, Nov 11 A fatal multi-vehicle accident that occurred Monday afternoon in Purwakarta regency in Indonesia's West Java province killed at least one person and injured eight others, the provincial police said.

According to preliminary report, the collision occurred on a toll road connecting West Java to Jakarta, at around 3:30 pm local time.

According to police, the crash was possibly triggered by a semi-trailer truck whose brakes failed, causing it to collide fatally with more than 15 vehicles ahead.

"One was killed, and eight others were injured. Officers will update the case," West Java police chief Akhmad Wiyagus told reporters.

Videos circulating online show multiple vehicles piled up and some heavily damaged, with rescuers seen helping evacuate individuals from the wreckage, Xinhua news agency reported.

Deadly road accidents are common in the Southeast Asian country mainly due to overloading, poor road conditions, or reckless driving.

