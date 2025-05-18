One dead, five injured in California blast

Los Angeles, May 18 At least one person was killed and five others injured in an explosion outside a fertility clinic in the desert resort city of Palm Springs, California, according to authorities.

The individual believed to be responsible for the explosion was killed at the scene, law enforcement sources said. The identity of the deceased has not been released, Xinhua news agency reported.

Palm Springs Police Chief Andy Mills said the explosion appears to be an intentional act of violence. The blast on Saturday caused extensive damage, affecting multiple buildings over several blocks.

The blast shattered windows and rained debris for blocks.

"Make no mistake, this is an intentional act of terrorism," Akil Davis, assistant director in charge of the FBI's Los Angeles Field Office, told reporters during a news conference Saturday evening. He said investigators believe the clinic was targeted.

"We're not prepared to comment on that at this moment," Davis said. "We're not prepared to provide any additional comments on the relationship between the decedent and our person of interest." In response to a question from a reporter later, Davis said, "We have a person of interest in this investigation, but we are not actively out searching for a suspect."

In a post on the social platform X, US Attorney General Pamela Bondi confirmed that federal agents are assisting local authorities in the investigation.

Authorities urged the public to avoid the area, which remains an active emergency scene as the investigation is underway.

