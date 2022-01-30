One dead, several injured as building collapse in Pakistan's Karachi

One person died and several others were buried under the debris after an under-construction building collapsed in Karachi's DHA's Khayaban e Nishat commercial area, on Saturday, local media reported.

According to preliminary reports, as many as 12 people got buried under the debris of a building, including masons and building contractor Hanif, as the roof of its first floor collapsed, Geo News reported.

The SSP South told Geo News that rescue teams are trying to take out masons trapped under the rubble, whereas cranes and other heavy machinery have arrived at the site to remove rubble.

According to rescue teams, one of the two injured rescued from the site has succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

According to the police, the reason for the collapse of the building is not yet known.

However, the police said that such incidents occur when cheap materials are used in the construction of buildings, Geo News reported.

( With inputs from ANI )

