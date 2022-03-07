One held after vehicle drives through security checkpoint on Joint Base Andrews

One person was arrested while another is still at large after a vehicle drove through the security checkpoint on Joint Base Andrews on Sunday, authorities said.

"At around 9 pm, one vehicle drove through the security checkpoint and failed to adhere to commands of security personnel at the base's main gate," officials from Joint Base Andrews said in a statement.

"The 316th Security Forces Group immediately deployed the barriers and stopped the vehicle, the statement said further.

"Two individuals fled the vehicle and one was apprehended by 316th SFG. One individual remains at large. We can confirm that the individual who was apprehended had a weapon, but no shots have been fired," it added.

Meanwhile, the Joint Base Andrew military base near Washington DC has been put on lockdown after the reports of an "armed individual" on base.

Joint Base Andrews is located in Prince George's County in Maryland and serves as the home base for several planes that are used by the President of the United States.

US President Joe Biden was not at the facility when the incident began, and Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband second gentleman Doug Emhoff had left on Marine Two for the Naval Observatory.

According to a White House official, the four cabinet secretaries who were travelling with VP Harris were safely off-base.

The vice president and several cabinet members had just landed at the military base after a trip to Selma for a "Bloody Sunday" anniversary event.

( With inputs from ANI )

