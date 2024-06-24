One in cardiac arrest, 6 injured in battery plant fire in South Korea

Seoul, June 24 One person was in cardiac arrest and six others were injured on Monday as a fire broke out at a South Korean battery plant, the media reported.

The fire broke out at the primary battery plant in Hwaseong, some 45 km south of the capital, Seoul, at about 10:31 a.m. local time, reports Xinhua news agency quoting Yonhap news agency.

One person was put into cardiac arrest, while six others suffered injuries, including one serious wound.

More casualties were expected as 19 people were believed to be trapped inside the factory.

The fire authorities mobilised 145 firefighters and 50 pieces of equipment, but they struggled to extinguish the fire because of the difficulty in putting out the flame of lithium batteries.

