One Indian student dead, two injured in Kazakhstan road accident

Astana [Kazakhstan], January 13 : The Indian Embassy in Kazakhstan on Tuesday said that 11 Indian students from Semey Medical University were involved in a road accident in Oskemen while returning from an excursion to the Altai Mountains in East Kazakhstan.

Sharing details in a post on X, the Embassy said, "In a tragic accident in Oskemen, a group of 11 Indian students from Semey Medical University, who were on an excursion trip to the Altai Mountains (East Kazakhstan), encountered an accident on their way back to Oskemen City."

In a tragic accident in Oskemen, a group of 11 Indian students of Semey Medical University who were on a excursion trip to Altai Alps in East Kazakhstan from Oskemen City, met with an accident on their way back. Following the incident, one student, namely, Mili Mohan (DOB…— IndiaInKazakhstan (@indembastana) January 13, 2026

{{{{twitter_post_id####}}}}

As a result of the incident, the Embassy said that one student, Mili Mohan (date of birth: 17.04.2000), died, while two other students Ashika Sheejamini Santhosh and Jaseena B sustained injuries.

It further stated that the injured students are receiving treatment at City Hospital No. 1 in Oskemen. "According to the latest reports, their condition is stable," the Embassy said.

Expressing condolences over the death, it said, "The Embassy extends its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased student."

The Embassy added that it is in constant contact with the university administration, hospital authorities, and the students' families.

The Altai Mountains are a striking mountain range in Central Asia that stretches across Russia, China, Mongolia and Kazakhstan.

Famous for dramatic scenery and towering peaks such as Mount Belukha, the region is rich in biodiversity and also forms the source of major rivers, including the Ob and Irtysh.

Parts of the Altai are recognised by UNESCO as World Heritage sites for their unique ecosystems and cultural value.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor