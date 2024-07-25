One injured as bus crashes into car in Australia

Sydney, July 25 A female driver remained in critical condition on Thursday after her car collided with a bus carrying students in Western Australia's capital Perth.

At approximately 8.20 a.m. local time on Wednesday, the Western Australian Police Force received reports of a collision between a sedan and a bus at the intersection of Ellen Stirling Bvd and Oswald St in Innaloo, Xinhua news agency reported.

The bus was carrying approximately 50 passengers, with both the driver and passengers escaping the crash unscathed. Police didn't confirm if all those onboard were schoolchildren.

"The female driver of the Hyundai was trapped in the vehicle and was extracted by the Department of Fire and Emergency Services before being conveyed by ambulance to Royal Perth Hospital with serious injuries," said police.

On Thursday, local media revealed that the severely injured woman continued to fight for her life in the intensive care.

A passenger on the bus recalled to the West Australian that the car tried to cross lanes when it smashed into the side of the bus.

According to the WA Education Department, at least nine senior high school students were on the bus when the accident occurred.

With an estimated population of more than 9,000 residents, the Innaloo suburb is located 9 km northeast of Perth's central business district.

