One killed, 20 injured in twin landmine blasts in Balochistan

Balochistan [Pakistan], May 2 : One person was killed and 20 others were injured in twin landmine blasts that shook Thaikedar Naddi in the Duki district of Balochistan, reported ARY News.

The first explosion occurred when a truck hit a landmine, followed by a second blast as people gathered at the scene, according to the details.

The police officials said that both landmine blasts resulted in the killing of one citizen.

Meanwhile, the injured are being shifted to nearby hospitals for medical treatment, ARY News reported.

Last month, a policeman was killed while 20 individuals sustained injuries in a blast near a mosque situated on Kuchlak Road in Quetta.

According to the rescue sources, 12 people were injured, including five security personnel.

Later, the injured were rushed to nearby medical facilities for further treatment.

Moreover, the law enforcement agencies cordoned off the incident site and initiated an investigation into the incident to determine the nature and cause of the explosion, reported ARY News.

Notably, the province has been witnessing a rise in terrorism activities lately.

Earlier in February, at least 12 people were killed and 25 injured in a blast outside a political party's office in Balochistan's Pishin region.

In another incident, at least 12 people were killed and several injured in a blast that occurred near the JUI-F election office in Balochistan's Qila Saifullah, as reported by ARY News.

In February, the Human rights group Amnesty International expressed concern over the "lethal and targeted violence" in Balochistan.

