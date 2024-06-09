One killed, 5 injured as oil tanker explodes in Pakistan's Karachi

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 9 : A man was killed, and five others were injured after an oil tanker explosion in Pakistan's Karachi on Saturday, reported Dawn citing police and rescue officials.

The explosion occurred in Karachi's Shireen Jinnah Colony near the terminals of the 20-bus route.

Boat Basin Station House Officer (SHO) Naseer Tanoli said that some workers were welding under an oil tanker, adding that it was an empty oil tanker but some gases had accumulated in it, as reported by Dawn.

Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 official Hassaan Khan said that some sparks flew during the welding work and caused the explosion.

The rescue official added that one welding worker identified as Zulfiqar Mohammed was killed, adding that five other people, including a passerby woman, were injured.

Moreover, Khan said that no safety precautions were taken during the welding work, Dawn reported.

The SHO highlighted that the police contingents and rescue teams rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident, and said that the police ruled out the possibility of any sabotage.

He added that it was an accident, adding that the victim's family had not approached the police so far for any legal proceedings in the matter, Dawn reported.

