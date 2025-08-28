One killed after stabbing incident in Australia's Sydney

Sydney, Aug 28 One teenager is dead and another has been hospitalised following a stabbing incident in western Sydney on Wednesday night, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, emergency services were called to a bus station in Mount Druitt, 38 km west of central Sydney, following reports of a concern for welfare shortly after 10:10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police officers arrived at the scene and found two men, both aged 19, suffering from stab wounds. One of the men was treated by ambulance paramedics for stab wounds to his chest, but could not be revived and was declared deceased at the scene.

The other man sustained stab wounds to his arm and was treated by paramedics before being taken to the hospital in a stable condition, reports Xinhua news agency.

Local police established a crime scene and have commenced an investigation into the incident with assistance from the homicide squad.

This comes just days after two men were hospitalised with serious injuries and a third was arrested following a stabbing in the northern suburbs of Brisbane on August 22.

Police in the Australian state of Queensland said in a statement that emergency services received reports that two men had been stabbed by another man inside a property in the northern Brisbane suburb of Zillmere.

Emergency services arrived at the scene and found two men, one aged in his 20s and the other in his 30s, with serious injuries. Both were transported to the hospital.

A 51-year-old man was arrested a short time later and hospitalised under police guard to be treated for a laceration to his finger.

The Queensland Police Service said that investigators believe the three men are all known to each other and that there was no threat to public safety.

A crime scene was declared at the property, and an investigation into the incident was ongoing.

