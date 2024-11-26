One killed, dozens wounded during PTI's protests in Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 26 : One person died and dozens were injured in Islamabad during a protest organized by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the party of incarcerated former Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Express Tribune reported.

As per the Express Tribune, a police constable has died from severe injuries, and over 70 officers were injured during violent clashes with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protesters in Islamabad.

The PTI, in a post on X, said, "Around 20 people have been directly shot by the current fascist government, which is using brute force to prevent citizens from reaching Islamabad for a peaceful protest against the regime".

It also noted, "The government has employed every means of repression, including expired tear gas shells, rubber bullets, and stun grenades. They have resorted to every tactic imaginable to suppress dissent because this military-backed regime is clinging to a stolen mandate, which the people of Pakistan are demanding be returned to its rightful winner, Imran Khan. With Pakistan virtually under lockdown, the situation continues to deteriorate".

The party gave a call to the international community to take immediate notice of the situation unfolding in Pakistan and raise its voice to restore democracy and protect human rights in Pakistan.

In a post on X, PTI shared that thousands of Pakistanis were peacefully marching in Islamabad for the fulfilment of three agendas, namely, the revocation of the 26th Amendment and restoration of Pakistan's constitution, return of the stolen mandate, release of political prisoners".

In light of the protests, the Chairperson of PTI, Gohar Khan and Saif held a 90-minute meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, the Express Tribune noted.

Following the meeting, Gohar Khan described the discussion as significant, confirming that Imran Khan's call for a protest remains final and that rumours about it being cancelled were untrue, according to the Express Tribune.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Gohar Khan emphasised that the PTI founder's stance on the protest was unchanged, and the movement would proceed as planned. The meeting focused on strategic discussions regarding the ongoing political situation and the party's future course of action, the Express Tribune reported.

