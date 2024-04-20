One killed, seven injured as unknown drones attack paramilitary base in Iraq

Baghdad, April 20 One person was killed and several others injured after unknown drones bombed a base housing headquarters of Hashd Shaabi Forces in Iraq's central province of Babil early Saturday.

The drones targeted the vast military site, known as Camp Kalsu, which houses bases of the Iraqi army, federal police, and Hashd Shaabi forces in the Mahawil area, in the northern part of Babil province, an Interior Ministry source told Xinhua.

The airstrikes killed a Hashd Shaabi fighter and injured five fighters and two Iraqi soldiers, in addition to causing a huge fire in the attacked targets, the source said, citing initial reports.

The death toll could rise as ambulances were still rushing the injured to hospitals, while rescue teams and fire trucks were working to put out fires, Xinhua news agency reported.

No statement has yet been issued by the Iraqi government regarding the airstrikes, but the Hashd Shaabi Forces said in a brief statement that an investigation team had arrived at the scene, and more details would be revealed later.

Meanwhile, Abu Alaa al-Walai, Secretary-General of the Iranian-backed Sayyid al-Shuhada Brigades, which is part of the Iraqi Hashd Shaabi Forces, said in an online statement that "a response will be given to whoever is behind the sinful attack on the Hashd Shaabi base after completing the investigation.

