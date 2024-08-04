One killed, seven injured in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon

Beirut, Aug 4 A Lebanese boy was killed and seven other civilians injured in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanese southern villages, Lebanese military sources said.

The military sources, who spoke anonymously to Xinhua news agency, said an Israeli drone targeted a small shop in the centre of the southeast village of Deir Siriane with two air-to-ground missiles, killing a Lebanese boy and wounding six civilians, including three children, on Saturday afternoon.

Civil defence vehicles transported the casualties to Ragheb Harb Hospital and the government hospital in the city of Nabatieh in southern Lebanon, the sources added.

In another incident, a Lebanese civilian was injured as a result of a raid carried out by an Israeli drone on the southwest village of Tayr Harfa and was transferred by ambulance to a hospital in the city of Tyre, according to the sources.

Israeli drones and warplanes carried out six raids on Saturday afternoon on five towns and villages in southern Lebanon, and Israeli artillery shelled eight towns and villages in the eastern and western sectors of the border area in southern Lebanon with 30 shells, said the sources.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah announced in a series of statements that its military wing, the Islamic Resistance, attacked several enemy army sites in the border area.

Caution prevails in Lebanon following Israel's attack on Dahieh in Beirut's southern suburbs on Tuesday, which killed Hezbollah senior military commander Fouad Shokor. Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah threatened a definite and painful response to the Israeli raid at "the appropriate time and place."

Tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border escalated on October 8, 2023, following a barrage of rockets launched by the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah toward Israel in solidarity with Hamas' attack on Israel the day before. Israel then retaliated by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon.

