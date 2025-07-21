One killed, two injured in Copenhagen shooting

Copenhagen, July 21 A man was killed with two others injured in a shooting in Denmark's capital of Copenhagen, local media reported on Monday, citing local police.

A 32-year-old man was shot dead in the city's northwestern neighbourhood of Tingbjerg on Sunday, while two other men, aged 21 and 22, were injured in the incident but are expected to survive.

As of Monday morning, no arrests had been made, the Copenhagen police told the Danish broadcaster DR.

According to the police, the shooting occurred around 19:00 local time (1700 GMT) in the area known as Ruten in Tingbjerg. The police received several reports of gunfire and quickly responded to the scene. The two injured arrived at the hospital on their own for treatment, Xinhua news agency reported.

Authorities have launched an investigation and are actively searching for the suspect, who was reportedly seen fleeing the scene. It remains unclear how the suspect left the area and whether a vehicle was used.

The motive for the shooting is still unknown. Despite the suspect being at large, the police assured the public that there is no indication of ongoing danger to local residents.

Last year, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen had expressed deep concern over the recent surge in violent incidents in Copenhagen, many of which involved Swedish perpetrators.

"The violent incidents in our streets must be stopped. It is completely unacceptable," Frederiksen told Ritzau news agency, an English-language Scandinavian news service based in Copenhagen, in August 2024. "This is not the Denmark that we want."

To combat the rising violence, Frederiksen urged police to crack down on gangs and their activities.

Denmark has already escalated border controls with Sweden due to the growing involvement of Swedish criminals in activities in Copenhagen.

Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard had said that the situation had become so critical that Danish police would "significantly increase controls at the border."

The enhanced measures include more rigorous physical checks on cross-border trains and the deployment of additional cameras to scan license plates at border crossings between Denmark and Sweden.

