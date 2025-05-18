"One Mission, One Message, One Bharat": Seven all-party delegations unite to take India's anti-terror message global

New Delhi [India], May 18 : As part of its effort to counter global misinformation and highlight India's policy of zero tolerance on terrorism, the government has dispatched seven all-party delegations of Indian MPs to over 30 partner countries. The mission operates under the theme "One Mission, One Message, One Bharat," with a unified goal of presenting India's response to terrorism in the wake of Operation Sindoor.

This global outreach follows the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 that claimed 26 lives. In response, Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7, targeting terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). Over 100 terrorists affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen were eliminated. India also carried out coordinated airstrikes that damaged military infrastructure across 11 Pakistani airbases.

Speaking to ANI, Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai described Pakistan as "Atankistan," stating, "Pakistan, that I call 'Atankistan', creates and harbours terrorists for India, as well as the rest of the world. It needs to be exposed as soon as possible. Our group is going to Russia, Spain, Greece, Latvia and Pennsylvania, not to promote, but to express the truth that India is the biggest democratic nation and Pakistan has become the biggest rogue nation."

BJP MP Pradan Baruah underlined India's commitment to fighting terrorism. "Our delegation will be led by Sanjay Jha. It has nine members. We will go to Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia... The way terrorists carried out the Pahalgam incident... after that, the terrorist hideouts were destroyed through Operation Sindoor. We have to tell all these issues to the international community and also make India's stand clear that India is against terrorism... the entire country is united against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism."

Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Nabi Khatana said the delegations will raise various issues related to terrorism and Pakistan's involvement. "Before the incident in Pahalgam in Kashmir, there were Uri and Pulwama incidents. Pakistan army has become a contractor, they have strangled democracy, we will raise all these issues... we will raise the issues of the country."

Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Kumar Mittal expressed gratitude to the government for including him in the mission. "I want to thank the central government for including me in this mission. Seven delegations are going across the world with the aim of 'One Mission, One Message and One Nation.' We want to give a message that India is against every type of terrorism in the world. India will keep leading this fight against terrorism."

The seven delegations will visit Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Algeria, the UK, France, Germany, the EU, Italy, Denmark, Indonesia, Malaysia, Korea, Japan, Singapore, the UAE, Liberia, Congo, Sierra Leone, the USA, Panama, Guyana, Brazil, Colombia, Spain, Greece, Slovenia, Latvia, Russia, Egypt, Qatar, Ethiopia, and South Africa.

Group 1, led by Bharatiya Janata Party MP Baijayant Panda will be visiting Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Algeria. Three more BJP MPsNishikant Dubey, Phangnon Konyak, Rekha Sharma are part of the group. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, nominated Rajya Sabha member Satnam Singh Sandhu and Former Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla will be part of the group.

Group 2, led by BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad will be going to certain European countries, including to United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Denmark and others. BJP's Daggubati Purandeswari and Samik Bhattacharya, along with Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Priyanka Chaturvedi, nominated Rajya Sabha member Ghulam Ali Khatana, Congress' Amar Singh, former Minister of state for External Affairs MJ Akbar will be part of this group.

Group 3 is led by Sanjay Kumar Jha, Janata Dal (United)'s National Working President. The nine member group will be visiting Indonesia, Malaysia, Republic of Korea, Japan, and Singapore. BJP's Aparajita Sarangi, Brij Lal, Pradan Baruah, Hemang Joshi, along with Trinamool Congress's Yusuf Pathan, CPI(M)'s John Brittas, former External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid and Mohan Kumar are part of the group.

Group 4 will be led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde, who will be visiting United Arab Emirates , Liberia, Congo, and Sierra Leone. BJP's Bansuri Swaraj, Atul Garg, Manan Kumar Mishra, along with Opposition members including Indian Union Muslim League MP Mohammed Basheer, BJD's Sasmit Patra, and Sujan Chinoy will be part of the group.

Group 5 is led by Congress' Shashi Tharoor, with them slated to go to United States, Panama, Guyana, Brazil, and Colombia. BJP's Shashank Mani Tripathi, Bhubaneswar Kalita, and Tejasvi Surya, along with LJP (Ram Vilas)'s Shambhavi Choudhary, TDP's GM Harish Balayogi, Shiv Sena's Milind Deora, JMM's Sarfaraz Ahmad will be accompanied along with former Ambassador to US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

Group 6, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi will be going to a second group of European countries, such as Spain, Greece, Slovenia, Latvia, and Russia. Samajwadi Party's Rajeev Rai, National Conference's Mian Altaf Ahmad, BJP's Brijesh Chowta, RJD's Prem Chand Gupta, AAP's Ashok Kumar Mittal will be accompanied by Manjeev S Puri, and Jawed Ashraf.

Group 7, led by NCP (SCP) MP Supriya Sule will be representing India's stand in Egypt, Qatar, Ethiopia, and South Africa. BJP's Rajiv Pratap Ruddy, Anurag Singh Thakur, V Muraleedharan along with Congress' Manish Tewari, Anand Sharma, TDP's Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, AAP's Vikramjeet Singh Sahney, and former permanent representative of India to UN, Syed Akbaruddin will be putting forth India's policy of zero-tolerance against terrorism.

