One should always smile, says Sunny Deol in new pic

Mumbai, Dec 17 Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, who has marked a historic success with his action movie ‘Gadar 2’ this year, has shared a beautiful picture of himself gazing at the sunset, and said one should always choose to smile.

The Deol family has had a stellar run at the box-office this year as first Dharmendra’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ went on to become a huge hit at the box-office followed by the Sunny-starrer ‘Gadar 2’ which registered a historic success at the box-office.

Sunny’s younger son, Rajveer Deol, marked his Bollywood debut with Dono’. And most recently, Bobby Deol received a lot of appreciation for his small yet impactful role in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Animal’.

Now, taking to Instagram, Sunny who enjoys a fan following of 3.3 million followers shared a picture of himself smiling for the cameras. The actor can be seen sitting near the sea side, and is wearing a blue shirt. The other photo shows him staring at the sunset, with his back to the cameras.

The ‘Ghayal’ actor gave the music of popular track ‘Jamal Kudu’ sung by K Bay to his post. The song is picturised on Bobby in 'Animal'.

He captioned the post as: “Even one moment can have different shades. Choose to always smile.”

Bobby dropped red heart emojis in the comment section. Ameesha Patel commented: “U r eternal sunshine ur smile never fades-u make others smile around u!!”

Meanwhile, Sunny has joined forces with actor Ayushmann Khurrana for ‘Border 2’. The film, helmed by J.P. Dutta’s daughter, producer-writer Nidhi Dutta, is expected to start shooting in the first quarter of 2024.

