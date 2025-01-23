One terrorist killed in Gaza as Israeli military responds to ceasefire violations

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 23 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that during the last day, its forces acted to defend themselves after they came under threats posed to them in the Gaza Strip, despite the terms of the ceasefire agreement that entered into force on Sunday.

In the south of the Gaza Strip, the IDF forces acting in accordance with the terms of the ceasefire agreement, identified a number of armed suspects who posed a threat to them. They acted to remove the threat and in doing so killed the terrorist Akram Ataf Farhan Zenon, a member of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization.

In addition, in a number of areas in the Gaza Strip, many masked suspects were identified moving towards the forces who fired at the terrorists from a distance.

The IDF is again calling on the Palestinian residents to obey its instructions and not to approach the Israeli forces deployed in the area. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor