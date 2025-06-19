One unit destroys more than 500 Gaza terror infrastructures

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 19 (ANI/TPS): Fighters of the IDF's (Israel Defence Forces) 646th Paratrooper (res) Brigade continue to operate in the Gaza Strip, where they eliminated dozens of terrorists and have destroyed more than 500 terrorist infrastructures, both above and below ground.

In one operation, the forces located and destroyed a tunnel shaft in a residential building in Shajaiyah and a 500-meter-long underground tunnel in the area. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor