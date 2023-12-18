One woman wounded in Jerusalem terrorist shooting

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 18 (ANI/TPS): On Monday morning, a terrorist fired on a vehicle filled with passengers, including children, at the A-Tur Junction/Rabi'a Al-Adawiya junction in the north of Jerusalem.

Magen David Adom (MDA) reported that there was only one gunshot victim: a 27-year-old woman who was moderately wounded and referred to Shaare Zedek Hospital for treatment with at least two bullets in her shoulder.

The terrorists fired on a number of vehicles that passed by.

MDA paramedic Ari Rosenstein said: "Near the entrance to Ateret we met the vehicle in which there was a man, a woman and a baby about a month and a half old. We were told that near the Al Ruavi intersection, they were shot at and the woman was wounded by the gunfire. We gave her medical treatment and evacuated her in an MDA intensive care vehicle to the hospital in stable condition. The man and the baby who were with her in the car were not injured and did not need medical treatment." (ANI/TPS)

