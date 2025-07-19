Taipei [Taiwan], July 19 : As of Wednesday, nearly 90 per cent of Chinese spouses married to Taiwanese have complied with the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) directive to renounce their household registration in China, underscoring Taiwan's defense against Beijing's influence, The Taipei Times reported.

According to The Taipei Times, MAC Deputy Minister Liang Wen-chie revealed that out of 12,156 tracked Chinese spouses, only 10 opted to relinquish their Taiwanese household registrationa stark reminder of China's lingering appeal. The minuscule 0.0008 per cent figure highlights Beijing's waning soft power in the face of Taipei's commitment to sovereignty.

Most compliant spouses complied swiftly: 6,569 submitted verifiable proof of deregistering in China. Another 4,287, unable to complete the process due to serious illness or injury, submitted affidavits claiming exemption or deferral, Liang told The Taipei Times. This mass cooperation reflects growing wariness among cross-strait families about Beijing's long arm.

The MAC's April-issued directive mandated that Chinese spouses prove deregistration within three months; failure to do so risks loss of Taiwanese household registration and, by extension, citizenship. Taiwan is asserting its independence by enforcing the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area, The Taipei Times noted.

The small group of 10 who chose to forfeit their Taiwanese registration made that choice for reasons like inheriting property in China, access to social welfare, or following the death of a Taiwanese spouse, The Taipei Times said. Their rare decision contrasts sharply with growing concern over China's expanding influence.

Another 1,290 spouses remain uncontacted or non-responsive, many possibly residing in mainland China, yet Taipei has assured that no Taiwanese registration will be revoked until they have been duly notified, according to The Taipei Times. The move reflects Taiwan's resolve, not coercion.

MAC officials predict compliance will rise as the review continues, reinforcing that Taiwan will not tolerate dual allegiances. The crackdown serves as a warning to China: infiltration through marriage and dual residency will no longer go unchecked.

Taiwan's message is clear: citizenship and loyalty cannot be split between free Taiwanese democracy and authoritarian Beijing control. Taiwan stands firm and will not be China's fading backyard.

