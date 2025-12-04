Only 37 out of 1817 Hindu temples, Sikh Gurudwaras operational: Report reveals state apathy in Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan] December 4 A recent report presented before the Parliamentary Committee on Minority Caucus has revealed that out of 1,817 Hindu temples and Sikh gurdwaras across Pakistan, only 37 remain operational. The data highlights a grim reality: centuries-old places of worship are worsening due to poor government maintenance and the dwindling population of Hindu and Sikh communities, as reported by Dawn.

According to Dawn, during the committee's maiden session, Convener Senator Danesh Kumar pledged that the caucus would strive to turn constitutional promises of minority protection into tangible actions. He asserted that Pakistan's minorities deserved "practical implementation of constitutional guarantees," calling for immediate policy reforms to ensure justice and equality. Speaking at the meeting, Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani strongly criticised the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) for its failure to care for temples and gurdwaras that fall under its jurisdiction.

Vankwani demanded that the ETPB's leadership be handed over to a non-Muslim, arguing that only then could the restoration of neglected religious properties be handled with sincerity. The committee also recommended urgent steps to protect these heritage sites, which represent not only religious significance but also Pakistan's multicultural past. MNA Kesoo Mal Kheal Das noted that most of the temples and gurdwaras were abandoned after the 1947 Partition, as local Hindu and Sikh communities migrated to India. However, he maintained that the government must still preserve these structures as cultural landmarks and open them for pilgrims from within and outside Pakistan, as highlighted by Dawn.

The caucus further discussed reforms in the education sector, suggesting the removal of hate content from school curricula, the introduction of scholarships for minority students, and an equivalent of the 20-mark Hifz-i-Quran quota for non-Muslim learners. Members also demanded increased job quotas for minorities and insisted that senior bureaucrats attend future caucus meetings to ensure accountability. The committee unanimously adopted its Terms of Reference and reaffirmed its resolve to uphold Pakistan's constitutional ideals of equality, religious harmony, and social justice principles still awaiting true enforcement, as reported by Dawn.

