Only 86 pc Democrats prefer Biden in contrast to 93 pc Republicans who back Trump: WSJ Report

Washington DC [US], July 6 : As clouds of uncertainty continue to gloom over US President Joe Biden's campaign, a new Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report has stated that the incumbent leader has failed to consolidate support within his party as compared to his rival.

The report stated that unifying the party is the most important job for any presidential candidate, but Biden is "bleeding Democratic support" in the latest poll, conducted after his "rough debate" with Trump.

Biden has the votes of 86 per cent of Democrats on a test ballot against Trump, the new poll found, lower than his 9 per cent share in February and well below the 93 per cent of Republicans who say they would back Trump.

It added that the incumbent has allowed the race to become "referendum on his leadership" rather than a choice between him and an "unpopular challenger."

Meanwhile, in his first television interview since the CNN debate with Donald Trump, President Joe Biden described candidly addressed his performance, describing it as a "bad episode" and taking full responsibility for what transpired.

"It was a bad episode," Biden clarified. "No indication of any serious condition. I was exhausted. I didn't listen to my instincts in terms of preparing and and a bad night."

Biden also claimed that he is more qualified to win the race than anyone else.

Speaking to ABC News, Biden called Trump a "congenital liar" and added that he lied over 20 times during the debate with him.

Earlier, White House too unequivocally denied any consideration of President Joe Biden stepping down, with Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stating "absolutely not" when asked about the possibility.

Concerns are mounting about Biden's viability as a candidate following the first presidential debate broadcasted on CNN, which has been described as a "devastating performance" in Atlanta, according to a New York Times (NYT) report.

The age disparity between the 81-year-old incumbent US president and his 78-year-old challenger was starkly apparent throughout the evening, with Biden notably hoarse and exhibiting limited vocal range, struggling at times to articulate clear differences from Trump.

Earlier, former Fox News host Tucker Carlson claimed that several prominent Democrat leaders have suggested that US President Biden is "brain-damaged" and it is only a matter of time before they remove him from running for the post again.

After the debate, former US President Barack Obama voiced his support for Biden, acknowledging that "bad debate nights happen".

