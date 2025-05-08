“Only Allah Can Save…”: Former Pakistani Army Officer Breaks Down in Parliament As India Strikes Terror Camps (Watch Video)

Pakistan has been left stunned after India launched Operation Sindoor in response to the recent attack in Pahalgam. India successfully destroyed nine terrorist hideouts across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Despite this, Pakistan has continued firing along the border. Meanwhile, Pakistan has made several unsuccessful attempts to target Indian cities. In retaliation, India has begun launching drone strikes across multiple locations in Pakistan. This move has further escalated Pakistan's difficulties, with signs of the country beginning to submit to India. Former Pakistani military officials have been praying to God for protection, as the situation worsens.

The impact of Operation Sindoor is now being felt within Pakistan’s parliament. After the operation began, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appealed to the world for help in saving his country. Now, a Pakistani Member of Parliament (MP) has started crying while speaking out against India, praying to Allah to save the nation and himself. This MP is none other than retired Major Tahir Iqbal, a former Pakistani military officer. Tahir Iqbal openly acknowledged Pakistan's vulnerability in parliament. He said that only Allah can save the country now. His speech has gone viral on social media.

"Our nation is weak. So let us come together and pray to our Lord to protect this country which has been entrusted to us," Iqbal said. "This is the country of your prayers. Allah gave it to us and only Allah will protect it," he added. Iqbal further said, "Wherever you look in the world, maybe the fault is ours. We are helpless and we are sinners. But we are always your followers. For the sake of Allah, have mercy on us." He concluded, "If you send even a particle of your mercy, then God willing, we will succeed. We pray to you to protect this country and give us the strength to defeat our enemies."