Only Lebanese government can negotiate immediate ceasefire: Secretary-General of Arab League

Cairo [Egypt], October 19 (ANI/WAM): The Arab League affirmed that the Lebanese government is the "only authorised body to negotiate on behalf of the country, with the aim of reaching an immediate ceasefire and fully implementing Resolution 1701."

In statements today, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League, expressed his full support for the position articulated by Lebanese Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on this matter.

He emphasised that the Arab League's stance is clear, as evident in all its resolutions, which affirm Lebanon's complete sovereignty in making its critical decisions. "There is no room for any party to impose guardianship, exert pressure, or override Lebanese sovereignty."

He stated, "We stand fully with Lebanon in this matter," underscoring the imperative for tangible support of its sovereignty.

"Given the nation's current challenges, mere expressions of sympathy are insufficient. Concrete actions are essential to alleviate the suffering of the Lebanese people, which should never be exploited for political gain," he stressed. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor