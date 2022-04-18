OP Jindal Global University inks landmark MoU with Spanish government for Spanish language teaching

Sonipat, April 18 The O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Spain in the presence of Jose María Ridao Dominguez, Ambassador, Embassy of Spain in India, and Alfonso Perez-Hernandez Egart, First Secretary, Embassy of Spain.

The agreement under the auspices of the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID) and the Spanish Ministry of External Affairs (MAEC) will especially benefit the Jindal School of Languages and Literature (JSLL), which shall host a native Spanish language lecturer to teach Spanish language, culture and literature. This long-term academic engagement of a native Spanish speaker (lector or lectora) with specialised training in teaching Spanish as a foreign language (ELE) shall benefit students of JSLL as they gain a richer and more complete experience of Hispanidad (Hispanicity).

JGU has the distinction of being the only private university in India and one of a select group of 12 universities in India and Sri Lanka partnering with the government of Spain for Spanish language teaching. Students are currently being admitted to the B.A. (Hons.) Spanish programme for 2022-2025. These students will work with the Spanish lector/lectora and other JSLL faculty on language skills such as pronunciation and improve their communicative and socio-pragmatic competencies.

The Founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University, Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar welcomed the development and said, "The MOU demonstrates the commitment of JGU and JSLL to advancing the study of Hispanic literatures and cultures in India. JSLL is proud to join the burgeoning field of Hispanic studies in India. The number of Spanish speakers in the world today exceeds 500 million. Students in JSLL will be able to make the most of the wide-ranging teaching expertise of Indian and foreign faculty members possessing the highest level of language training and proficiency."

Professor (Dr.) Denys Leighton, Dean, Jindal School of Languages and Literature, JGU remarked on the academic significance of the programme: "We are thankful to the Spanish government and are excited about having a native speaker of Spanish trained in teaching Spanish as a foreign language. JGU is currently the only Indian private higher education institution to be part of this programme of Spain's Agency for International Development Cooperation and one of about ten participating institutions in India and Sri Lanka. Students of the B.A. (Hons.) Spanish programme will receive excellent instruction by Indian and international Hispanists at JGU and will benefit from a rich learning environment.

"We will also work to ensure that students of the programme have a meaningful Study Abroad experience in a Spanish-speaking country as part of their course of study at JGU. This will be an added value for our students."

Professor (Dr.) Mohan Kumar, Dean of International Affairs and Global Initiatives, JGU commented, "It is a matter of great pride for JGU to have this formal arrangement with the Spanish Embassy in New Delhi under the MAEC-AECID Spanish Assistantships at Foreign Universities programme. I am sure learning Spanish from a native Spanish Language Specialist will expand the learning horizons of our students and help them in their careers and further education pursuits."

Over the course of the three-year programme, JSLL students shall acquire a solid grasp of Spanish grammar and linguistic nuances that will enable them to communicate effectively in Spanish and explore the treasure trove of literary texts and cultural products of Spanish. Along with the development of linguistic competency, the programme fosters meaningful engagement with literature, cinema, music and other arts of Spain, Latin America and the wider Hispanosphere.

The B.A. (Hons.) Spanish programme curriculum is designed with a high degree of electivity so that the students may tackle courses in language, literature, communications, and cultural studies offered through many schools of the university. Students will complete several internships to gain exposure to organisations and enterprises engaging with Spanish-speaking clients, and they will apply skills learned from their courses and other academic activities.

This MOU is in addition to 22 other agreements and instruments of cooperation signed by JGU with prestigious higher education institutions in Spanish-speaking countries including University of Granada, University of Salamanca, University of Chile and the National University of Colombia. JGU learners of Spanish will have unique opportunities to experience Hispanidad through linguistic and cultural immersion. Academic credits earned by JGU students from the foreign universities will transfer to JGU for completion of the students' degrees.

The B.A. (Hons.) Spanish programme of JSLL is the only such undergraduate degree programme in India to incorporate study abroad as an integral part of the undergraduate learning experience. Special workshops at the JGU campus and extracurricular activities will ensure thorough linguistic training so that students attain the B2 proficiency level under the Common European Framework of Reference (CEFR). Students of the B.A. (Hons.) Spanish programme will enter a vibrant community of learners and scholars dedicated to exploring the Hispanosphere.

