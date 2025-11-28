Op Sagar Bandhu: India dispatches relief materials, HADR support to Sri Lanka amidst cyclone Ditwah

New Delhi [India], November 28 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed his heartfelt condolences to the people of Sri Lanka, who have lost loved ones due to cyclone Ditwah.

In a gesture of solidarity, India has dispatched relief materials and vital Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) support under Operation Sagar Bandhu.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "My heartfelt condolences to the people of Sri Lanka who have lost their loved ones due to Cyclone Ditwah. I pray for the safety, comfort and swift recovery of all affected families. In solidarity with our closest maritime neighbour, India has urgently dispatched relief materials and vital HADR support under Operation Sagar Bandhu. We stand ready to provide more aid and assistance as the situation evolves. Guided by India's Neighbourhood First policy and Vision MAHASAGAR, India continues to stand firmly with Sri Lanka in its hour of need."

My heartfelt condolences to the people of Sri Lanka who have lost their loved ones due to Cyclone Ditwah. I pray for the safety, comfort and swift recovery of all affected families. In solidarity with our closest maritime neighbour, India has urgently dispatched relief… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 28, 2025

{{{{twitter_post_id####}}}}

Sri Lanka has closed government offices and schools as the death toll from floods and landslides across the country has risen to 56, with more than 600 houses damaged, according to officials, Al Jazeera reported.

Sri Lanka began grappling with severe weather last week, and the conditions worsened on Thursday with heavy downpours that flooded homes, fields and roads, and triggered landslides across the country.

More than 25 people were killed on Thursday in landslides in the central mountainous tea-growing regions of Badulla and Nuwara Eliya, which are about 300km (186 miles) east of the capital, Colombo.

Another 21 people were missing, and 14 were injured in the Badulla and Nuwara Eliya areas, according to the government's disaster management centre, quoted by Al Jazeera's sources.

Others died in landslides in different parts of the country, Al Jazeera reported.

As weather conditions worsened, the government announced the closure of all government offices and schools on Friday.

Due to heavy rains, most reservoirs and rivers have overflowed, blocking roads. Authorities stopped passenger trains and closed roads in many parts of the country after rocks, mud and trees fell on roads and railway tracks, which were also flooded in some areas.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor